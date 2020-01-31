Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 4076000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.05 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of exploring for mineral deposits. The Company acquires properties directly by staking, through option agreements with prospectors or other exploration companies, and through reconnaissance programs. The Company operates in the mineral exploration industry.

