Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Givaudan S.A. (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3,213.15 and last traded at $3,213.15, 38 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,163.34.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,087.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,854.24.

About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

