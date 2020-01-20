GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.71. 14,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,059. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $63.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.86.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

