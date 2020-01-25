GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Reiterated by Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 36,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,129. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

