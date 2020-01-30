GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.31

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.31 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 21701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40.

About GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

