GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $64.80 on Friday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average is $57.15.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

