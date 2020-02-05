GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

GVDNY traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.65. 42,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,726. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest