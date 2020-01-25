Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Receives $8.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 17.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 58.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

GLAD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 99,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,046. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

