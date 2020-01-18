Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Gladstone Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 93.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

