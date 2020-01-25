Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will report sales of $14.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.21 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $14.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $62.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.96 million to $64.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.10 million, with estimates ranging from $53.41 million to $61.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GAIN. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 166,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,861. The stock has a market cap of $450.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

