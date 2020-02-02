Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 112,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,994. The company has a market capitalization of $431.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Investment by 10.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

