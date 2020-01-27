Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) will announce $12.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.06 million and the lowest is $11.97 million. Gladstone Land reported sales of $8.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Land will report full-year sales of $39.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.18 million to $39.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.70 million, with estimates ranging from $51.23 million to $53.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gladstone Land.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of LAND traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,492. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

