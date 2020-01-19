Gladstone Land Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -385.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.7%.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)