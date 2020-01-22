Glance Technologies (CNSX:GET) Trading Down 16.7%

Glance Technologies Inc (CNSX:GET) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 136,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,630,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Glance Technologies Company Profile (CNSX:GET)

Glance Technologies Inc, a financial technology company, develops and operates mobile payment processing software and smart-phone applications in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile payments application; Glance Merchant App, a mobile point-of-sale and loyalty solution; and Glance Coin is the cryptocurrency for consumers and gives merchants next-level control in creating and customizing the special offer.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?

