Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 531,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,031. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Read More: What is a support level?