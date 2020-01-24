GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given New GBX 1,930 Price Target at Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,890 ($24.86) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,879.13 ($24.72).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,853.20 ($24.38) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,788.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,713.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, with a total value of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders purchased 330 shares of company stock worth $569,837 in the last three months.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

