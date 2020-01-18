GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $47.89 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 81,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

