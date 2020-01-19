Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.89

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.89 and traded as high as $11.60. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 1,102 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

