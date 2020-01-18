Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 300 at Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLEN. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price objective on Glencore from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Glencore to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 272.31 ($3.58).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 243.20 ($3.20) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 234.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 244.15. Glencore has a 52 week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Read More: What are no-load funds?

