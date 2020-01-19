Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.08

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.20. Glencore shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 20,916 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

About Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

