GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of GLG Life Tech Corp (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) were down 12.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 5,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

About GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF)

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

