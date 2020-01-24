Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Ted W. Love Sells 40,000 Shares

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of GBT opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $87.54.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.19.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest