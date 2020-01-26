Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Price Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $72.90 and last traded at $73.13, 1,551,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,023,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

Specifically, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,461,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $161,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,482. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.19.

The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

