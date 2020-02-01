Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Global Energy Metals (CVE:GEMC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 162020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Global Energy Metals Company Profile (CVE:GEMC)

Global Energy Metals Corporation invests, explores, and evaluates for resource properties in Canada and Australia. The company explores for cobalt, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interests in the Werner Lake property located in northwestern Ontario. Global Energy Metals Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

