Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.94

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.94 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 322534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $549.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 3.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

