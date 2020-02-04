Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE GLP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 56,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,963. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $676.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,354,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

