Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Increases Dividend to $0.53 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 239.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 335.5%.

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $661.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.54. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

GLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

