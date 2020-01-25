Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.51.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.77. 1,183,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,752. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $110.69 and a twelve month high of $202.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.35 per share, with a total value of $97,376.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

