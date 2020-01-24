Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.67% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.51.

GPN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.71. 25,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,130. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $201.54. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.56 and its 200 day moving average is $170.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Global Payments by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Global Payments by 444.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Global Payments by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after buying an additional 857,239 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

