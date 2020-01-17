Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

NYSE:GPN opened at $195.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.32. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $109.95 and a 52-week high of $196.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $302,628.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.15, for a total transaction of $1,332,394.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,118.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,457 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after buying an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after buying an additional 1,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,443,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,506,000 after buying an additional 1,178,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

