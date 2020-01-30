Global Value Fund (ASX:GVF) Trading Down 1.4%

Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.10 ($0.78), approximately 116,208 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.11 ($0.79).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$1.10 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.05.

In other Global Value Fund news, insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 81,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$89,961.37 ($63,802.39).

About Global Value Fund (ASX:GVF)

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

