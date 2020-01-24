Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.70

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as high as $15.42. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0702 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Featured Article: Overbought