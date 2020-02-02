Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) Trading Down 1.6%

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NYSEARCA:DRIV) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.64 and last traded at $14.64, 408 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks