Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Shares Down 0.8%

Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.76, approximately 14 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.2881 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X China Energy ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 26.87% of Global X China Energy ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol