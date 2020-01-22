Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) Trading 0.7% Higher

Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX) traded up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.64, 8,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 27,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.75.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.4514 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X China Financials ETF by 673.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 54,669 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X China Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Global X China Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Global X China Financials ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CHIX)

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

