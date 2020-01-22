Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Shares Up 0.3%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.22, 13,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 31,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 53,853 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 601.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

