Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Trading 0.2% Higher

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.97, 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

