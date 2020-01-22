Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Shares Up 0.4%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $37.04, 2,197 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 4,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.38.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X Guru Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF by 441.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Guru Index ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter.

