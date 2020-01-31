Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.67, 479 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 75,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

