Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Trading Up 0.6%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.04, approximately 273,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 222,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,913,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

