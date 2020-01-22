Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.66, approximately 10,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 11,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

