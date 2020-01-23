Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) traded down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.74, 14,651 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 64,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,570,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

