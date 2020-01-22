Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) traded up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.05, 14,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 56,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.3%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NYSEARCA:NGE) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.28% of Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

