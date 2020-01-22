Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.57, approximately 25,786 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 38,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NORW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 129,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 50.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 119.1% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period.

