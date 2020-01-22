Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.35, approximately 328,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 128,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

