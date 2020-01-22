Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1958 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of RYLD opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?

