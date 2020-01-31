Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.10, approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?