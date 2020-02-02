Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, approximately 295 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X YieldCo Index ETF stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X YieldCo Index ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 79,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. Global X YieldCo Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned approximately 3.71% of Global X YieldCo Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

