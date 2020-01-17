Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GSAT opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

