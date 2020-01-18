Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd to Issue Dividend of €0.30 (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.30 ($0.35) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GWI opened at GBX 9.73 ($0.13) on Friday. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.72 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and a PE ratio of 14.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.27.

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

